School District’s Equity Summit Includes Privilege Checklist, Encourages Political Activism

A Michigan public school district held a “21 Day Equity Challenge” that encouraged student activism, along with a list of microaggressions and a privilege checklist, according to a report from the Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

Farmington Public Schools told students and their families to come up with a “personal action plan” on the 21st day of the challenge, according to the YAF report. Some suggestions including joining “a Black Lives Matter or an affiliated protest” and or donating to “bail efforts supporting people arrested for protesting against injustice.”

According to the district, it is a microaggression to say statements such as, “there is only one race, the human race” or “America is a melting pot.” The lesson also said statements like “I believe the most qualified person should get the job,” “gender plays no part in who we hire” or “America is the land of opportunity,” perpetuate the “myth of meritocracy.”

The microaggression list also outlines “being forced to choose male or female when completing basic forms” and “two options for relationship status: married or single” as “sexist/heterosexist language.” (RELATED: POLL: Nearly 60% Of American Parents Are Concerned With What Their Kids Are Learning)

During a lesson on gender and sexuality, the school district provided a link to “GenderSpectrum.org,” which said “gender is the complex interrelationship between three dimensions: body, identity, and social gender,” YAF reported.

Students were also given a “privilege checklist” where they would answer questions regarding their living situation, financial status and personal history to give themselves a score based on their race or class, according to YAF’s report.

Farmington Public Schools did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

