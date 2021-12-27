NASA Consults With Theologians To Understand How The World Would Respond To The Discovery of Aliens

NASA hired a group of theologians to study possible social consequences news of the existence of extraterrestrial life could have, according to reports.

Two dozen scholars of religion joined a program, titled Societal Implications of Astrobiology, held by NASA at the Center for Theological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton University. The center received a funding of $1.1 million from NASA in 2014, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

The program was expected to answer questions, such as how to draw the line between a human and an alien and what it meant to be alive, The Daily Mail reported.

NASA hired 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens: new book https://t.co/q1qdrIslCS pic.twitter.com/sa2xsHMuWN — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2021

Rev. Dr. Andrew Davison, professor of theology at University of Cambridge, was among the 24 theologians in the program that ran from 2015 to 2018. In his book, titled “Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine,” which is due in 2022, Davison covers the spiritual exploration program of the space agency, according to The New York Post.

In the book, the scholar states discovering that people from various religious traditions could take the confirmation of extraterrestrial intelligent life “in their stride.” (RELATED: ‘Disk-Shaped Craft’ Spotted ‘Crashed’ On Mars)

‘Non-religious people also seem to overestimate the challenges that religious people … would experience,” he writes.

NASA launched a $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope into space Saturday, which could be 100 times more powerful and six times larger than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.

The new telescope was said to help humanity see “things we’ve never before seen or imagined.”