FBI Agents Arrest Woman Who Yelled At Man For Not Wearing Mask On Plane

FBI agents arrested a woman who yelled at a man for not wearing a mask on a plane, according to TMZ.

During a Delta flight Thursday from Tampa to Atlanta, the woman lost her temper because the man she confronted would not wear his mask while eating and drinking, the outlet reported. In a video of the incident, which has been posted to Twitter, the woman can be heard telling the man to put his “fucking mask on.” A few moments later when she tells him to “stand [his] ass up,” the man responds, saying, “sit down Karen.” The woman is shown wearing her mask on her chin. (RELATED: Major Airline CEOs Question The Need For Masks On Planes)

WATCH:

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

At this point, the flight attendant and another employee attempt to intervene, instructing the woman to “mask up.” She retorts, gesturing toward the man, saying “tell him to mask up.” Things then escalate when the man in question calls the woman a “bitch” and she punches him.

“As soon as we get to Atlanta, you’re going to jail,” he tells her.

The scuffle continues with the woman, who is being restrained by the flight attendant, telling the man he is a “fucking piece of shit.” The man claims the woman also spit on him and scratched him before she is led away by two male FBI agents wearing black shirts.

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department arrived at the airport in response to the incident and spoke with passengers about what had happened aboard the flight, reported Fox 5 Atlanta.

A similar incident took place back in October with a passenger attacking a flight attendant aboard American Airlines over wearing a mask.