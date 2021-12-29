NCAA All-American Says Trans Athletes Competing With Biological Females Might Lead To ‘Extinction Of Women’s Sports’

An All-American NCAA athlete warned Wednesday that trans athletes competing with biological women might lead to the “extinction of women’s sports.”

“My message this evening is a call to action, and it is that what you see right now in women’s athletics is going to be the extinction of women’s sports in general,” Jeri Shanteau, an 11-time NCAA All-American swimmer, said in an interview with Fox News guest host Sean Duffy.

“We need people to understand what is going on in athletics. We need people to understand this is a complete discrimination of women, and what is happening that we do not have our institutions and our universities and our governing bodies standing by watching this unfold is complete neglect,” Shanteau continued. (RELATED: Biological Male, Former Special Forces Soldier Beats Woman In Debut MMA Fight)

“This is a women’s issue, if you care about women, you should care about this cause.”

Shanteau’s warning is in reference to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who shattered records while competing in the women’s division at the University of Pennsylvania. Thomas recently defeated biological female opponents by up to 38 seconds at the University of Akron’s Zippy Invitational, according to The Daily Wire.

The Biden administration declared in June that Title IX would be extended to interpret protections in the Civil Rights Act to ban discrimination against gay and transgender students.

“How do we not understand that if we do not use sex as our identifier we are going to make women obsolete in general, and not just in athletics,” Shanteau responded when asked about the new Title IX interpretation. “Male bodies competing against women does not uphold what we believe in fairness of sport, and it will trickle down to everything else in life.”