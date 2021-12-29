How Media Echo Chambers Are Destroying America | Guest R.A. The Rugged Man | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

R.A. The Rugged Man is a legendary rapper who has produced multiple hit albums and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. In addition to his musical career, R.A. has been active as a boxing commentator, film critic, magazine contributor, film producer and host on MTV’s film.com. R.A.’s political views don’t fit neatly into a box. Vince and Jason get into everything from R.A.’s argument with Floyd Mayweather, getting into it with political commentator Tim Pool, and his favorite rappers of all time. Tune in to find out what R.A. thinks about Russiagate! It may not be what you expect.

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

