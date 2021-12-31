Washington Woman Driving Pickup Truck Falls 60 Feet Off Cliff, Lives To Tell The Tale

A Washington woman was rescued Thursday morning after she drove her pickup truck off a cliff and fell 60 feet.

The woman, whose identity has not been made public, claimed that she lost control of her vehicle, sliding off the cliff and into the embankment of Kalama River, KOIN reported. (RELATED: Ex-Nurse Survives Being Trapped In Car For 5 Days Using Medical Skills)

Tense moments that you will only see on @fox12oregon As the Cowlitz county technical rescue team work to save a woman who slid off of a cliff nearly 100 feet down to the river. Firefighters say she’s very lucky to be alive and only a couple of trees saved her truck from going in. pic.twitter.com/4ytqNZ2qJB — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) December 30, 2021

The woman reportedly turned off her 4-wheel drive when coming down the hill before she drove around the corner, causing her to lose control and slide off the cliff, according to KOIN.

“She went between two trees and hit the cedar tree and actually broke the cedar tree,” Chief Vic Leatzow said, according to the outlet. “When it came down into that rock chute, it wedged her vehicle between the cedar tree and the side of the rock chute.”

A man on his way to work noticed tire tracks that went off the road and could hear the woman yelling, prompting him to call 9-1-1, KOIN reported.

A Clark County technical rescue team was sent to the area and pulled the woman out of the embankment using a rope system, according to KPTV.

Firefighters said the woman appeared to have no injuries from the accident but was still taken to Peace Health for medical evaluation, according to KOIN.

“She needs to go buy some lottery tickets because to walk away from it, with what appeared to be no injuries, yeah, she’s very lucky,” Leatzow said, according to the outlet. “Out of a 1000-yard area on that corner of the river that is the only — the only — spot that’s not 40-60 feet straight up and down rock wall.”