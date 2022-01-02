Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Personal Account

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, the company confirmed early Sunday.

Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, was no longer active Sunday morning, and it has been labeled with an “account suspended” notice. Greene’s official government account, @RepMTG, is still active.

When reached for comment, Twitter confirmed Greene’s account was suspended, and the company said she committed “repeated” violations of its policy on COVID-19 misinformation. (RELATED: YouTube Deletes Ron Paul Channel, Rejects Appeal, Then Reinstates It After Getting Called Out On Twitter)

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene’s previous Twitter suspensions included an incident in August when she posted a tweet claiming vaccines and masks do not reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Greene said in a statement posted to her Telegram account that the tweet for which she was permanently suspended concerned data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a tool the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) use to track potential safety problems with vaccines.

Greene’s office directed the DCNF to an archived tweet thread that made several claims regarding the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, for which they alleged Greene was suspended. Twitter did not immediately respond when asked to identify the specific tweet for which it suspended Greene.

“Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics,” Greene said. “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

