Man Who Allegedly Robbed Store With Knife Has Charges Downgraded By Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

A suspect who allegedly robbed a drug store armed with a knife had his charges downgraded to petit larceny Sunday in accordance with a new policy from a left-wing district attorney.

The downgraded charge stems from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg‘s policy changes, released in a memo Jan. 3, The New York Post reported Tuesday. The memo reads, “The Office will not seek a carceral sentence other than for homicide or other cases involving death of a victim, a class B violent felony … domestic violence felonies, sex offenses … public corruption … or major economic crimes.” (RELATED: Father Of Slain 6-Year-Old Accuses DA Chesa Boudin Of Making ‘Justice System A Complete Joke’ In San Francisco)

Knife-wielding suspect has felony charge reduced under Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s policies https://t.co/MldFZsu6fo pic.twitter.com/JdNUVzrO53 — New York Post (@nypost) January 11, 2022

Police initially arrested William Rolon, 43, Saturday after he allegedly stole over $2000 worth of merchandise while brandishing a knife. Authorities charged Rolon with first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, but the charges were downgraded in compliance with DA Bragg’s new policy to two counts of petit larceny and related low-level offenses, including second-degree menacing, during his arraignment Sunday in Manhattan Criminal Court, The New York Post reported.

“Charging him with a misdemeanor also likely meant the court in Brooklyn who saw him after the Manhattan arrest might have been unaware that the allegations were much more serious than a simple petit larceny, which likely led to his release again without bail,” said former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow, according to the outlet.

“The charging decision made by the Manhattan ADA appears to be in lockstep with the Bragg memo and exactly what many people feared.”

The District Attorney’s Office reportedly clarified Wednesday that commercial robberies involving guns will still be prosecuted as felonies.