Sen. Marshall Fires Back At Fauci Over ‘Moron’ Dig Caught On Hot Mic

Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall fired back at White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday for calling him a “moron” during the Senate Health Committee hearing.

Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about the Biden administration’s response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. After pressing Fauci on the accessibility of his financial disclosures, the senior medical advisor could be heard calling Marshall, an obstetrician and gynecologist, a “moron.”

Marshall fired back by calling the National Institutes of Health director “the least trusted bureaucrat in America” in a Tuesday statement. He called on Fauci to provide the “truth” and “facts” to the Senate regarding his financial disclosures. (RELATED: Fauci Holds Up ‘Fire Dr. Fauci’ Sign During Hearing With Sen. Rand Paul)

“Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn’t take away from the facts. We need the truth Dr. Fauci!” the Kansas senator said.

pic.twitter.com/GyfdppfNgn — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 11, 2022

In an earlier statement, Marshall pointed to Fauci’s alleged “frustration” of being called out for his disclosures “not” being publicly disclosed. He further repeated previous claims that the senior medical advisor knowingly funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci, with a $400,000 salary, told Marshall he had “amazingly wrong” information, claiming his financial disclosures are “accessible” and have been made public for years since he is employed at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Marshall questioned him on his role in gain-of-function research and called for the experiment to be banned for its reported contribution in creating and spreading the coronavirus.

Fauci also sparred with Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over his alleged attempt to “suppress” information from prominent scientists regarding the lab-leak theory. The senator cited emails that show Fauci and his colleagues dismissing the theory and criticizing scientists investigating the theory, though Fauci denied calling lab-leak a “conspiracy” and accused Paul of instigating a Dec. 21 assassination attempt against him.