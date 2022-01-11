3 People, Infant Survive After Medical Helicopter Crashes Near Church

Three adults and an infant survived a medical helicopter crash that took place Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

The helicopter, which crashed near Drexel Hill Methodist Church in Upper Darby, had been flying from Maryland to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, CBS Philly reported. The four passengers on-board the helicopter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

Upper Darby- Helicopter Crash- Burmont Ave and Bloomfield Ave- Photo courtesy of Photographer pic.twitter.com/gjyCzSZkNX — PhillyFireNews (@PhillyFireNews) January 11, 2022

Upper Darby police also tweeted Tuesday that there were “no reported injuries” among members of the public or first responders. Officials called the outcome of the crash a “miracle.”

“It’s a miracle. It’s an absolute miracle,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said, according to 6 ABC. (RELATED: Injured Hiker Spins Wildly Out Of Control During Routine Helicopter Rescue)

The infant who survived the crash was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia. The three other passengers were taken to Lankenau Medical Center to be treated, according to 6 ABC.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined and is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the Associated Press.

“Our team will cooperate fully with their [the FAA and NTSB’s] efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident,” Doug Flanders, vice president of communications for Air Methods, said, according to CBS Philly. “Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information.”