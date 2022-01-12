Rep. Stefanik Posts Staggering Fundraising Haul After One Palm Beach Event With Trump

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik raked in over $3 million in a single fundraiser with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort Tuesday.

Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, announced Wednesday that the Palm Beach, Florida, event raised $3.2 million, which will go toward Trump’s political action committee along with the campaigns of Stefanik and other Republican candidates.

“Proud to announce that last night we raised $3.2 million with President Trump for our shared effort to flip the House and save America,” Stefanik told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We are going to fire Pelosi and take back our country.”

Trump applauded Stefanik for her leadership at the event and even teased the idea of her eventually becoming president, remarking on her quick rise to the top of the Republican Party. (RELATED: Republican Senate Candidate Is Selling NFTs To Finance Campaign)

Thanks to our incredibly generous supporters from #NY21, New York State, and all across the country for a historic event at Mar-a-Lago this evening with President Trump! 2022 is the year we #TakeBackTheHouse and #FirePelosi once and for all! A #REDWave will Save America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JC6DqjqJn3 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 12, 2022

“She’s always been a friend and people would say she’s upwardly mobile. She goes to Washington as a young beautiful woman who took over and all of a sudden she becomes a rocket ship, she’s the boss,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “She’s been a great boss, a strong boss.”

Hundreds of people paid $1,000 each to attend the fundraiser, the NYP reported, with certain guests paying as much as $25,000 to attend a roundtable and photo-op with Stefanik and Trump.

Stefanik’s announcement follows House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy announcing his staggering $72.4 million 2021 haul Wednesday, a record for a non-election year.

“As we begin an election year, the contrast couldn’t be starker,” McCarthy said in a statement. “While Democrats are retiring and running for the exits at a historic pace, Republican candidates and voters are rallying behind our mission to retake the House.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.