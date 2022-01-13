Liberal Reporters, Media Personalities Absolutely Meltdown Over Sinema Nuking Their Filibuster Dreams

Liberal reporters and media personalities stirred up a frenzy Thursday after Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema repeated her promise not to end the filibuster.

Commentators and journalists, such as Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, reacted to Sinema’s speech with accusations of working with segregationists, calling her childish and demanding that Sinema resign. Some even accused her of “killing voting rights legislation.” (RELATED: Left-Wing Activists Chased Sinema Into A Bathroom, Violating Personal Space Yet Again)

Sinema is effectively asking the authors of Jim Crow and vote-rigging to give their permission for her to stop it. This is worse than incoherent or cowardice. It’s a moral disgrace. Ask the segregationists for permission to vote for Civil Rights Act? — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

How do the staff of @SenatorSinema not resign at the shame of being handmaidens to the death of Democracy? Are they actually Democrats or are e Trump lobbyists? https://t.co/kE8tIzZsRL — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 13, 2022

Reminder: while Kyrsten Sinema preaches about civility and finding common ground, she hasn’t held a townhall for her constituents in three years. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 13, 2022

Sinema delivers the Senate’s stupidest speech by a Democrat in an edge of tears voice to give childish words a melodramatic effect. — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 13, 2022

Whoever bought Kyrsten Sinema sure got their money’s worth. @SenatorSinema — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) January 13, 2022

Absolutely amazing that Sinema can stand before millions and say, in the most sanctimonious-sounding tone, that it would be too divisive to pass laws that let Americans vote easily and without discrimination. — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) January 13, 2022

how it looks as a major moment in American democracy is decided, with Sinema saying that changing the filibuster would worsen “the disease of division” in the Senate… and likely killing voting rights legislation: pic.twitter.com/PK5Cbmhigz — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 13, 2022



Sinema’s speech laid the blame for recent political debating over the filibuster on Democrats. She argued that their use of cloture requirements for judicial nominations under former President George W. Bush led to Republicans using the same under former President Barack Obama.

Sinema instead urged lawmakers to pull back from political division, which she called a “disease.”

“Tensions are raised within the country, and traditional nonpartisan issues are transformed into partisan wedges. We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy,” Sinema said. “And it cannot be achieved by one party alone. It cannot be achieved solely by the federal government.”