Liberals Push For Court-Packing After SCOTUS Blocks Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Liberal commentators took to social media to express their disappointment following the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Biden’s mandate, passed through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), was unconstitutional, invoking the “major questions” doctrine and ruling that Congress did not grant OSHA the authority to issue the mandate.

Liberals expressed their dismay immediately following the decision, with many calling for an overhaul of the Supreme Court, as well as reform of the filibuster. (RELATED: Supreme Court To Review Challenges To Biden’s Vaccine Mandates)

This Court ruling against the OSHA vaccine mandate, more than anything about the voting rights bill, to me illustrates the profound problem with the filibuster. Bad: A bunch of people will die because of this ruling. But the concern about executive unilateralism isn’t crazy. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 13, 2022

Every time the Supreme Court does something terrible, I’m reminded of the stakes of the 2016 election. That was the big one. It’s obvious spilled milk now. But. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2022

“Remember when I said that the Supreme Court would stop the entire Biden agenda and so reforming the Supreme Court should be his number 1 priority and he said he’d make a ‘commission to study it.’ And reform was left to die?,” Elie Mystal, justice correspondent at The Nation, tweeted Thursday. “This is why we fail.”

Remember when I said that the Supreme Court would stop the entire Biden agenda and so reforming the Supreme Court should be his number 1 priority and he said he’d make a “commission to study it.” And reform was left to die? THIS IS WHY WE FAIL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 13, 2022

BREAKING: Supreme Court stops Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses but will allow the mandate for most healthcare workers. Once again, we see the conservative Trump-stacked court endangering the American people. RT IF YOU THINK IT’S TIME FOR BIDEN TO STACK THE COURT! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 13, 2022

Three of the Supreme Court justices that just blocked vaccine mandates were confirmed with a carve-out to the filibuster. The ENTIRE Republican agenda can pass outside the filibuster process. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 13, 2022

“The reason why the Supreme Court just sabotaged President Biden’s vaccine rules and made the pandemic significantly worse is because Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster to stack the Supreme Court with right-wing partisan hacks,” tweeted actor and pundit Brian Tyler Cohen.

The reason why the Supreme Court just sabotaged President Biden’s vaccine rules and made the pandemic significantly worse is because Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster to stack the Supreme Court with right-wing partisan hacks. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 13, 2022

I’ve always believed that killing unsuspecting workers using a deadly virus is one of the most insidious forms of Murder! But, the Supreme Court says it’s “OK”, so… — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) January 13, 2022

The Supreme Court’s decision blocks the OSHA mandate, which requires employers with over 100 workers to force their employees to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative tests, from going into effect.

However, the court did allow a rule passed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandating healthcare workers receive the vaccine to be enacted.

