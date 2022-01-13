Media

Liberals Push For Court-Packing After SCOTUS Blocks Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Liberal commentators took to social media to express their disappointment following the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Biden’s mandate, passed through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), was unconstitutional, invoking the “major questions” doctrine and ruling that Congress did not grant OSHA the authority to issue the mandate.

Liberals expressed their dismay immediately following the decision, with many calling for an overhaul of the Supreme Court, as well as reform of the filibuster. (RELATED: Supreme Court To Review Challenges To Biden’s Vaccine Mandates)

“Remember when I said that the Supreme Court would stop the entire Biden agenda and so reforming the Supreme Court should be his number 1 priority and he said he’d make a ‘commission to study it.’ And reform was left to die?,” Elie Mystal, justice correspondent at The Nation, tweeted Thursday. “This is why we fail.”

“The reason why the Supreme Court just sabotaged President Biden’s vaccine rules and made the pandemic significantly worse is because Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster to stack the Supreme Court with right-wing partisan hacks,” tweeted actor and pundit Brian Tyler Cohen.

The Supreme Court’s decision blocks the OSHA mandate, which requires employers with over 100 workers to force their employees to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative tests, from going into effect.

However, the court did allow a rule passed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandating healthcare workers receive the vaccine to be enacted.

