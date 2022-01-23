Over 30,000 People Marched To ‘Defeat the Mandates’ In Washington D.C.

Over 30,000 people took to the streets in Washington D.C. in a “Defeat the Mandates” march to protest “draconian COVID-19 requirements” Sunday, Fox News reported.

Thousands of Americans protesting vaccine mandates march towards the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/UIwb8a6gZG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 23, 2022

Protesters attending the march called for the end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the country, according to Fox News. Speakers at the march included Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist was instrumental in inventing mRNA technology, and Stephanie De Garay, whose daughter Maddie De Garay became ill after receiving a COVID-19 shot in a clinical trial.

“You’re going to hear a lot of people … on the left say this is a big, anti-vax rally — it’s people coming in to deny science” said march organizer and PragerU commentator Will Witt, according to Fox News. “But this march is about the mandate, and this march is about the Draconian measures that we’re seeing all across this country right now, especially in places like D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco.”

Nationwide, state and federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates are coming under fire. On Friday, a Texas federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's mandate forcing all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated.

The Supreme Court also blocked Biden’s private sector vaccination mandate, noting that “Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly.” However, the Court ruled to reinstate the vaccination mandate for healthcare workers.