Peter Schweizer Says Biden Received $31,000,000 From Chinese Intelligence Affiliates

Journalist Peter Schweizer said Sunday that the Biden family received around $31 million from individuals linked to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence.

Schweizer discussed how Biden’s financial relationship with China may have started when he became vice president during the Obama administration and alleged that it has continued into his own presidency. The author has been conducting research for his latest book, “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.”

“One is a guy named Che Feng. Hunter Biden, in the Hunter Biden emails, refers to him as the ‘Super Chairman.’ That’s kind of his nickname for him, and he says in one email, ‘I don’t believe in the lottery anymore, but I believe in the Super Chairman,'” Schweizer said to Fox News host Mark Levin. “[Che Feng’s] business partner was the vice minister at the ministry for state security. He was in charge of, among other things, recruiting foreign nationals to spy for China. He was the head of something called the Number Eight Bureau.”

Che Feng helped secure a $20 million dollar deal, along with $5 million to Hunter Biden from a business called Harvest Global, according to Schweizer. Harvest Global is an investment firm operating in China, Hong Kong, the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union. The firm was founded in 2008 and manages $121 billion in assets with 300 investment managers. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Continues To Hold Stake In Chinese Private Equity Firm, Records Show, Despite Reports That He Was Planning To Divest)

Schweizer also discussed the other Chinese officials the Bidens allegedly have been dealing with, including the daughter of the former head of ministry of state security in China.

“This is the guy who runs the entire spy apparatus for China,” he said.

Schweizer believes the Biden family was targeted by the Chinese.

“This is unprecedented. I don’t know of a time in American history where the American First Family has had this kind of a financial bond with a foreign intelligence service, particularly a foreign intelligence service that wants to defeat the United States in global competition.”

Republicans have accused Biden of being weak toward China throughout his reign as president. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has previously dodged questions on whether Biden will investigate the origins of COVID-19.