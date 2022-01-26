Hundreds Of Antisemitic Flyers Found In Several Cities Across Country

Hundreds of antisemitic flyers falsely placing blame on Jewish people for the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic were anonymously delivered to South Florida homes over the weekend, according to authorities.

The flyers claimed that Jewish people were responsible for the COVID-19 public health response, according to a copy of the flyer obtained by CNN. The flyers reportedly showed the Star of David, hate speech and a list of government health officials, pharmaceutical industry leaders and investment executives incorrectly labeled as Jewish.

“Miami Beach PD has been made aware of an antisemitic flyer distributed overnight in residential neighborhoods. Detectives are actively investigating to determine their origin,” Miami Beach Police (MBPD) tweeted Jan. 23. “We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions.”

Miami Beach PD has been made aware of an antisemitic flyer distributed overnight in residential neighborhoods. Detectives are actively investigating to determine their origin. We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions. 1/2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 23, 2022

“The MBPD continues to investigate this matter and has collected 205 flyers which were left at homes throughout Mid and North Beach,” MBPD later tweeted Jan. 24. “The vehicle believed to have been involved, a rental, has been located.”

MBPD said it is working with local, state and federal partners to investigate the incident.

“There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated,” the department said. “If you received one of these flyers, please call MBPD at 305.673.7901.”

Similar flyers were distributed in Alabama, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Nevada and Maryland, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“These fliers are an attempt to intimidate and harass Jewish communities around the United States,” the ADL tweeted. “We appreciate the strong condemnation from local leaders and police forces. We must all #ActAgainstAntisemitism.”

