Kansas Woman Charged With Allegedly Planning Terrorist Attacks With ISIS

A U.S. citizen and former Kansas resident was charged with allegedly providing material support for the Islamic State terrorist group, the Department of Justice announced Saturday.

The criminal complaint, filed in May 2019 and recently unsealed, accuses Allison Fluke-Ekren of “providing and conspiring to provide material support or resources, including personnel (including herself) and services” to ISIS. She allegedly led an “all-female military battalion” for ISIS called Khatiba Nusaybah and recruited “operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the United States,” according to the DOJ press release.

Other services she purportedly provided to ISIS were translating speeches, teaching “extremist ISIS doctrine,” and showing women and children to use AK-47 rifles and suicide belts, according to the release. Fluke-Ekren’s “alleged main objective in this role was to teach the women of ISIS how to defend themselves against ISIS’ enemies,” the release said. (RELATED: Old Man Pleads Guilty To Trying to Help ISIS)

Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren has been charged with providing material support to ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. FULL STORY: https://t.co/AVs98ZZOIL pic.twitter.com/YPYCya8YqM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 30, 2022

In the complaint, six eyewitnesses gave observations of Fluke-Ekren allegedly conspiring and acting against the U.S. in conjunction with the terrorist organization. One witness detailed how she purportedly “would hear about external attacks taking place in countries outside the United States and would comment that she wished the attack occurred on United States soil instead,” according to the DOJ.

Fluke-Ekren left the U.S. in 2008, heading first to Egypt and later moved to Syria in 2012, according to a DOJ memo. It alleges she “travelled to Syria for the purpose of committing and supporting jihad” and worked with the Islamic State from at least 2014.

Fluke-Ekren was arrested in Syria and transferred Friday to FBI custody, according to the DOJ. She awaits a court hearing at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, at 2:00 p.m. Monday. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted, according to the DOJ.