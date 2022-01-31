New York Teacher Loses Job After ‘Reprehensible’ Remarks Against Police

A New York City teacher was fired from his position after posting an Instagram story seemingly encouraging violence against police officers mourning the death of a slain cop, according to the New York Post.

Christopher Flanigan, a former math teacher at Coney Island Prep in Brooklyn, reportedly posted a photo of thousands of NYPD officers outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral of fallen officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 29. The caption reportedly read, “5/30/20: NYPD SUV drives into a crowd of protestors. Ideal conditions for reciprocity.”

Flanigan’s caption referenced an NYPD vehicle that drove through Brooklyn community members protesting against the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020. No injuries were reported. (RELATED: Thousands Of NYPD Officers Flood Fifth Avenue To Honor Fallen Colleague Jason Rivera)

NYPD officers told the New York Post that they found the comments to be “reprehensible.”

“For a school teacher to condone an act of terrorism is reprehensible,” a Manhattan cop said. “I wouldn’t want him giving my own children instruction of any kind.”

“You have a city worker wishing physical harm or worse to fellow city workers during a solemn service,” a Brooklyn cop told the New York Post. “It is the ultimate act of cowardice.”

Flanigan defended his post saying that he intended to showcase how the crowd was a “dangerous situation” for officers, according to an interview with the New York Post.

“I was really just trying to show the vulnerability of all of those police officers being in the same place at the same time which seems like a dangerous situation for anyone that would be gathered together,” Flanigan said. “I respect the NYPD. I do not condone violence.”

“I was trying to show the vulnerabilities between all the police gathered that closely together,” the former teacher continued.

Flanigan is also a licensed therapist and associated with CjF therapy, according to the practice’s website. Flanigan holds a degree from Wagner College in Psychology with a “focus on Gender Studies,” according to his biography.

Coney Island Prep CEO Leslie-Bernard Joseph said that Flanigan is no longer employed with the school. His picture has since been removed from the website.

“We do not condone or promote violence of any sort. As of this afternoon, Mr. Flanigan is no longer employed at Coney Island Prep,” Joseph told the New York Post. “The teachers and staff of Coney Island Prep are public servants; and like all public servants we hold ourselves to a much higher standard. We work hard to serve the young people in our community, and we know our police officers do as well, taking innumerable risks, to keep our city safe.”

Coney Island Prep did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.