Terrifying Video Shows Two Men Saving Woman From Burning Building

Two men rescued a woman from a burning building Saturday in Moscow.

The fire broke out in an apartment on Dorozhnaya Street Saturday, according to MSN, citing local reports.

2 guys save a girl from a burning building pic.twitter.com/iiHu9GXcef — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 31, 2022

A 52-second video shows two men standing on the edge of an apartment window attempting to secure and guide a girl from an above window as smoke comes out. The two men are eventually able to successfully help the girl into the below apartment.

A women off-camera can be heard saying, “Why are they all naked?” A man behind camera then responds, “They ran out in what they had on… look there are more people where the fire is.”

The fire began due to a short circuit, according to MSN, citing local news media.

Three people were injured in the fire and 12 others were rescued, according to Firstpost.

The two men who saved the girl were also injured in the rescue with burns and cuts, an eyewitness told 360 TV channel, Firstpost reported.

“It is known that one of the rescuers was 40-year-old Konstantin, who lives on the floor below. It was he who first came to the aid of people from a burning apartment,” according to The Indian Express, citing local reports. (RELATED: ‘Completely Ridiculous’: Russia Denies Its Intention To Invade Ukraine)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations are in search of the two men to thank them for their courageous deed following the release of their rescue video, according to Firstpost.