Will Hillary Run In 2024? Clinton Lawyer Weighs In | Guest Lanny Davis | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason sit down with lawyer, consultant, lobbyist, author, and television commentator Lanny Davis to discuss the left’s scrutiny of Donald Trump, his relationship with Michael Cohen, and why Hillary Clinton has become so unpopular.

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

