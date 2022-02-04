Rand Paul Promises To Investigate Fauci If GOP Wins Senate In Midterms

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said on Friday that he plans to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci if Republicans win control of the Senate in midterm elections this November.

Paul serves on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Senate Committee and if Republicans win, he could be nominated as chairman of the committee. This could give him the authority to conduct investigations and issue subpoenas, according to Business Insider.

He made the statement in an interview with conservative podcaster Lisa Boothe. “If we win in November, if I’m chairman of a committee, if I have subpoena power, we will go after every one his records. Those scientists will all come in,” Paul told Boothe. “We will have an investigator go through this piece-by-piece because we don’t need this to happen again.”(RELATED: Rand Paul Grills Dr. Fauci For Trying To Suppress Lab-Leak Theory)

Paul has been sparring with Fauci publicly over his refusal to admit that his agency funded gain of function research in Wuhan prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci has accused Paul of making false allegations and attacking him for political reasons at the latest Senate hearing about the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 response.

Paul sent a request for a criminal referral of Fauci to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in July 2021, according to the Daily Caller. In November 2021, Paul demanded that Fauci resign from his position, as previously reported.