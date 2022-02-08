THERMAL DRONE FOOTAGE: Watch Migrants Cross The Border Illegally Under Cover Of Night

Daily Caller reporters and Mike Miller, founder of Warriors for Ranchers, captured drone footage of migrants crossing into the United States at night through the Cocopah Reservation in the Yuma sector of Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the Yuma sector informed our reporters that local cartels, consisting of the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, take advantage of the wall gap in the reservation. The cartels pay the natives there in order to smuggle migrants through their land, according to the agents.

The following morning, CBP made a massive apprehension of at least 200 migrants near the Cocopah Reservation. During the apprehension, a fire began within 50 feet of the site due to unknown factors.

A firefight was also heard near the city of San Luis Rio Colorado, located on the Mexican side of the southern border. Stray gunfire was heard flying past the apprehension site as the migrants were being initially processed.

CBP reports from the 2021 fiscal year show a 242% increase in family unit encounters in the Yuma sector.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls told Daily Caller reporters that one of the major concerns of illegal immigration is its negative impact on agriculture. Migrants often contaminate crops in the local area as they cross through illegally.

