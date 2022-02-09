Editor Daily Rundown: Spying Allegations Throw Capitol Police Into Hot Water, IG Opens Probe

IG LAUNCHES PROBE INTO CAPITOL POLICE AFTER SPYING ALLEGATIONS… SEAN DAVIS: Inspector General Opens Investigation Into U.S. Capitol Police Following Allegations Of Spying On Members Of Congress, Staff

The inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) has opened a formal investigation into whether the law enforcement agency tasked with securing the Capitol has been inappropriately surveilling elected members of Congress, their staff, and visitors to their offices, The Federalist has learned. The opening of the investigation follows news reports and accusations from lawmakers that USCP has overstepped its bounds as it tries to recover from the January 6 riots that tarnished both the Capitol and the reputation of the law enforcement agency that was supposed to keep it safe.