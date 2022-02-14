US Moves Ukraine Embassy Out Of Kyiv Due To ‘Dramatic’ Russian Troop Buildup

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday the U.S. is moving its embassy operations out of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Operations will instead be run out of Lviv, in western Ukraine, going forward, Blinken said in a statement. The shift is happening “due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces,” he said.

Inbox: Antony Blinken announces the U.S. is moving its embassy operations out of Kyiv to Lviv “due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” pic.twitter.com/ehJBXhOXjz — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) February 14, 2022

Blinken’s primary goal in making the move is to protect the safety of American diplomats and embassy workers in the country, according to the statement. He also reiterated the Biden administration’s calls for all Americans to leave Ukraine immediately.

American intelligence officials have repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, while Russia and Ukraine have both downplayed the likelihood of a conflict.

President Joe Biden committed to not sending American troops into Ukraine on Thursday, even in the event that American citizens become trapped in the country during a war with Russia. He contradicted himself when asked whether he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that endangering Americans was a red line not to cross.