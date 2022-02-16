Mom Pulls Gun On Man Trying To Enter Car With Her Two-Year-Old Son Inside

An Air Force veteran pulled her gun on a man attempting to force his way into her car while she sat in traffic in New Orleans on Friday, according to WDSU News.

Charise Taylor, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had her two-year-old son in the backseat as she drove to pick up her husband on Friday, according to WSDU News. While she was stuck in traffic, a man reportedly tried to enter her car through the passenger door.

‘LOCKED AND LOADED’: A Louisiana mom and Air Force veteran pulled a gun on a man who tried to get into her car while she was sitting in gridlocked traffic with her 2-year-old son. https://t.co/jll35lSfb5 — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) February 16, 2022

“So, as he comes up he’s close and he’s pretty aggressive trying to get the car door open makes eye contact with me he’s still trying to get it open a couple times,” Taylor told WDSU News. She said she picked up her gun and told the man, “it’s locked and loaded,” causing the man flee the scene.

“You shouldn’t have to navigate your own city like a war zone,” Taylor told WDSU News.

“The crime is out of control and it’s terrifying,” Taylor said, WDSU News reported. “At this point, having to use the same tactics in an American city that you use in Iraq and Afghanistan simply to navigate through the city it’s scary and I’m not the only mom feeling this way.”

Local police are reportedly investigating the incident as a disturbance, according to WDSU News.

