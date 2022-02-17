MSNBC Host Claims ‘Mainly Conservative White Parents’ Are Protesting School Policies

During MSNBC’s Wednesday episode of “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid said it is predominantly white conservatives who are protesting school board policies across the country.

“The real fights over education are at the K-12 level where we’ve seen conservative, mainly conservative, white parents whipped into a frenzy over mask mandates, lessons on race and gender and sexuality, and it’s leading to terrifying, real world consequences,” Reid said

Cultural issues have dominated school board meetings across the country since the start of the pandemic. Parents have expressed concerns over mask mandates, vaccine requirements, Critical Race Theory (CRT), school closures and gender policies.

On Wednesday, three school board members from the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) were unseated from their positions as part of a recall effort led by Indian-American parent Siva Raj over the district’s handling of the pandemic and its delay in reopening the city’s schools.

SFUSD Board President Gabriela Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins were all ousted from their school board positions by approximately 50-point margins, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections.

The school board “wasted time renaming schools instead of reopening them” which made San Francisco the last major city to reopen schools, according to Raj’s recall website. The board worked to rename 44 school sites that they believed were linked to racism, including schools named after former presidents such as Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. (RELATED: Indiana Teachers Anticipate Mass Exodus From Profession If The State Passes ‘Anti-CRT’ Bill)

“The city of San Francisco has risen up and said this is not acceptable to put our kids last,” Raj told Fox News. “Talk is not going to educate our children, it’s action.”

“It’s not about symbolic action, it’s not about changing the name on a school, it is about helping kids inside the school building read and learn math,” Raj told Fox News.

