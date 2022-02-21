Bernie Madoff’s Sister, Brother-In-Law Found Dead In Florida

Financier Bernie Madoff’s sister and brother-in-law were found dead at their Florida residence, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) Sunday.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband, Marvin, 90, were found dead in their Palm Beach home having suffered gunshot wounds, NBC 2 reported. The Sheriff’s Office announced the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide.

“Deputies responded to a 911 call advising a male and female were unresponsive inside their residence,” a tweet from the PBSO read. “Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound.”

Madoff, a Wall Street banker, stole billions of dollars from clients through his investment firm and was convicted of 11 felonies in 2009, including wire fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison and died while serving his sentence in 2021. (RELATED: Madoff estate trustee sues Barclays for $67 million)

Madoff’s brother, Peter Madoff received a 10-year sentence for his involvement in his elder brother’s crimes and was released from federal custody in 2020 after serving nine years, CNBC reported.