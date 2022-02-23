ANALYSIS: Longtime Dem Operatives Conclude Party Dooms Itself In 2024 By Believing In ‘Three Persistent Myths’

Democrats won’t win the White House again until they abandon “three persistent myths” and confront the societal reasons that have eroded their support among swing voters, two veteran Democratic analysts said in a sharply worded warning to their party.

“In recent years, a substantial portion of the Democratic Party has convinced itself that Americans are ready for a political revolution that transforms every aspect of their lives,” wrote former Clinton Administration official William Galston and longtime member of the Democratic National Committee Elaine Kamarck in their study published on the Progressive Policy Insitute’s website.