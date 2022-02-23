Longest-Running Animated Kids Show In US Ends After 25 Years. Series Finale Shows Characters All Grown Up

The popular PBS show “Arthur” wrapped up its runtime Monday after 25 years and showed the characters grown up.

“Arthur” was a kids show about an animated aardvark who was in third grade. The show was “known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” executive producer Carol Greenwald told CBS News in 2021

The show premiered in 1996 and was based on a book series by Marc Brown, whose first “Arthur” book was published in 1976, according to the Los Angeles Times. The “Arthur” show was also known for being the first daily program to provide descriptive services to children who were blind or visually impaired, according to PBS. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: 8 Kids’ Shows With Hidden Progressive Messages)

“Arthur” content will still be aired on PBS Kids and other platforms, according to Greenwald.

“‘Arthur’ is going to continue to be around for many years to come,” Greenwald said in an interview with the Boston Globe in 2021. “We are just trying to evolve to meet the kids’ needs in places they are now.”

The final episode of “Arthur” was titled “ Blabbermouth/All Grown Up.” The finale contained a flash-forward scene where the characters were grown up and showed what they were doing with their lives, according to Entertainment Weekly.