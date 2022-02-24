‘F*cking Traitor’: Supposed Adult Liberals Come Unglued Over Different Opinions On Russia

American liberals and pundits recently lashed out at critics of the Biden administration and its handling of the Ukraine crisis.

Former National Security Council official, Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, suggested that Republican lawmakers share responsibility with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine.

Putin is responsible for this war, but you deserve a great deal of responsibility for it. It is your vile attacks on our democracy, that suggested to Putin he can conduct this war. Your actions suggested that the U.S. was weak and distracted. #GOPownsthis https://t.co/1cXlBPskFI — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 24, 2022

“Putin is responsible for this war, but you deserve a great deal of responsibility for it,” Vindman tweeted. “It is your vile attacks on our democracy that suggested to Putin he can conduct this war. Your actions suggested that the U.S. was weak and distracted.”

The “adults in the room” sure seem a lot more likely to act like children. Thanks to this website for showing us they shouldn’t be anywhere near the levers of power, if it wasn’t obvious enough from their policies. pic.twitter.com/aSr1CXBrda — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 24, 2022

The president of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, Richard Hanania, highlighted a comment by Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, on former Democratic candidate for president Tulsi Gabbard’s tweet.

Gabbard tweeted that the war “could have easily been avoided” if the Biden Administration and NATO “had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO.”

Vindman’s wife responded by calling Gabbard a “fucking traitor.”

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe deleted a tweet insinuating that Fox News Host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson supported Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine and that it appeared to amount to “treason,” according to Mediaite.

“Led by Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, the GOP’s Trump wing appears to be throwing its weight behind Putin,” Tribe tweeted before deleting, according to Mediaite. “If Putin opts to wage war on our ally, Ukraine, such “aid and comfort” to an “enemy” would appear to become “treason” as defined by Article III of the U.S. Constitution.”

After receiving criticism from national security lawyer Bradley Moss and writer David French, Tribe explained he didn’t mean that Carlson was “literally” committing treason because “we’re not at war with Russia,” the outlet reported. Tribe eventually deleted both the original tweet and the subsequent tweet explaining his original message.

If you are blaming Biden today for what Putin is doing in Ukraine please take down the American flag from your home or social media account and replace it with the Russian flag. It will help us all know where you clearly stand. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 22, 2022

Media analyst and writer Matthew Dowd told Americans who disagreed with the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukrainian crisis to take down their flags.

“If you are blaming Biden today for what Putin is doing in Ukraine, please take down the American flag from your home or social media account and replace it with the Russian flag,” tweeted Dowd. “It will help us all know where you clearly stand.”

former General Michael Flynn continually demonstrates that just because at one time you wore our country’s uniform (like Benedict Arnold) you can become a traitor to America. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 24, 2022

Dowd also suggested Thursday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was a “traitor to America” and compared him to Benedict Arnold.

Dear @HouseGOP: I don’t see any weakness in that picture. And unlike Trump, @POTUS doesn’t need two hands to drink a glass of water. So take your unpatriotic shit and shove it. https://t.co/speX0PMIfa — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 23, 2022

Democratic California Rep Ted Lieu denounced a tweet by House Republicans that had a photo of Biden’s back turned with the comment: “This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.”

“Dear House GOP: I don’t see any weakness in that picture,” Lieu tweeted. “And unlike Trump, POTUS doesn’t need two hands to drink a glass of water. So take your unpatriotic shit and shove it.”

Hanania mocked the pundits as immature commentators who shouldn’t be “near the levers of power.”

“The ‘adults in the room’ sure seem a lot more likely to act like children,” he said. “Thanks to this website for showing us they shouldn’t be anywhere near the levers of power, if it wasn’t obvious enough from their policies.”