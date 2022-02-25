Biden Heads To Delaware For Weekend Getaway As War Breaks Out In Ukraine

President Joe Biden will head to his Delaware home Friday evening as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden plans to meet with members of his national security team while in Delaware amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russian forces began invading Ukrainian territory Wednesday, advancing as far as the capital city of Kyiv by Friday morning. The Biden administration and other world leaders responded to the invasion by launching fresh sanctions on Russia, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Ukraine’s Capital Under Attack By Russian Forces, Missiles)

Updated White House schedule: “In the evening, the President and the First Lady will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, where they will remain over the weekend.” — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) February 25, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Friday’s briefing that Biden will be traveling to Delaware “for the memorial service of a family member” while noting he is able to work remotely “because that is how presidencies are equipped.” (RELATED: Russian Journalist Says There’s No Invasion As Video Plays Showing Russia Invading Ukraine)

Psaki says Biden will be traveling to Delaware for the memorial service of a family member. pic.twitter.com/OgsDTVwkbL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 25, 2022

Biden will be attending a memorial service for the mother of Hallie Biden, President Biden’s daughter-in-law, according to Associated Press. This marks Biden’s fourth weekend trip to his Delaware home in 2022 alone.

Psaki announced Friday that the U.S. will issue sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.