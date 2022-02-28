Huge Supplements Releases New Creatine Monohydrate Supplement

Although Huge Supplements are relatively new in the world of sports supplements, they’ve certainly made their mark already.

Founded in 2019, Huge Supplements have a reputation for super-potent, high quality bodybuilding supplements with impressive ingredient lists and science-backed formulas.

Their bestsellers are well known in the bodybuilding community and include products like their Wrecked Pre-Workout, Huge Whey Protein, and Huge Ecdysterone.

Having just released a fantastic high-end vegan protein supplement, they’re already onto the next new thing – a creatine product.

Huge Supplements announces Creatine Monohydrate supplement

This new offering from Huge Supplements is a creatine monohydrate product in tablet form. Creatine is an organic chemical made up on different amino acids that naturally occur in the body and is a game-changer for people looking to put on some serious muscle mass.

Creatine encourages ATP production, which directly provides energy to muscle cells to increase their endurance during a workout.

For a while Creatine was a relatively unknown supplement in the fitness world but that is rapidly changing. Fans of the will no doubt be keen to get their hands on this new creatine product and Huge Supplements have promised another one of their quality products.

What you need to know about Huge’s Creatine product

From what we know so far, each bottle will contain 30 servings of 5 tablets per serving. Scientists at Huge Supplements have carefully formulated each dose to contain the ideal amount of creatine for optimum performance.

One tablet contains 1000mg of creatine monohydrate, which translates perfectly into the recommended 5g per day. In my opinion, this is an excellent and convenient dosage. You get the exact amount needed to reap it’s muscle-building benefits.

The price point for the new product will be between $24.95 and $29.95. This is pretty affordable compared to other products available through Huge Supplements and works out at between 80 cents to a dollar per serving per day.

Remember, each bottle will contain 30 servings so will last you a full month which is pretty perfect for those new to creatine. No one likes to buy loads of expensive product just to find that it doesn’t work for them, so this is a great start for the creatine curious.

Where is the product available?

The product will be exclusively available from the official Huge Supplements website and is set to launch early in March 2022.

Once the product is on the market it’s likely that it will be available through other large platforms, like Amazon, as well. They always announce product launches on their Instagram profile, so make sure to follow that.

Why is creatine so popular?

Adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, is a molecule generated and utilized by cells as an energy source. When the energy has been used up, ATP becomes ADP and is no longer used to power cells.

Creatine hacks into this ATP to ADP cycle and helps restore the amount of ATP available to a cell, therefore helps to provide more energy to cells.

The big picture result of this is muscles that can work harder and for longer. Taking creatine before a training session increases the weight you can lift and will give you a huge energy boost, letting you push for a more intense workout.

What’s next for Huge Supplements?

Huge Supplements are keeping the ideas coming, next with a powder form of their new creatine product. Although not yet confirmed the company has been teasing the drop since they announced their new product.

Huge Supplements are proving their power in the supplement industry, and this product will be a testament to that. Many of their pre-workout formulas already contain small amounts of creatine, so it’s about time they brought out a creatine-specific product.

If the product is a success, then we’ll have the powder form to look forward to as well. One thing’s for sure- it’s a good time to be in the market for supplements.