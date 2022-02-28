Toyota Suspends Japanese Factories After Reports Of Cyberattack

Toyota is suspending production of all its Japanese factories beginning Tuesday after reports of a cyberattack that caused system malfunctions, Reuters reported.

The Japanese car giant will temporarily halt production at all of its 28 lines and 14 plans in Japan after a cyberattack hit one of its suppliers of plastic parts and electronic components, Reuters reported. Kojima Industries Corp, the company hit by the attack, said its computer systems could not communicate with Toyota or monitor production.

The company is investigating the attack and working to address the problem, a Kojima spokesperson told Reuters.

“This has never happened before,” Takayama told the AP. “We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one.”

Toyota will lose roughly 13,000 cars as a result of the suspension, according to Reuters. The company apologized to its customers, saying it will “continue to work with our suppliers in strengthening the supply chain and make every effort to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible,” according to Fox Business.

The attack came just days after Japan joined the U.S. and other western countries delivering sanctions to cripple Russia’s economy after the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly pledged the government would look into the incident to determine if Russia is responsible. (RELATED: Russian Currency Plummets After Invasion And Western Sanctions)

“It is difficult to say whether this has anything to do with Russia before making thorough checks,” Kishida said, according to Reuters.

Toyota did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

