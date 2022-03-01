9-Year-Old Brazilian Boy Googles How To Sneak Onto A Plane, Ends Up Traveling Almost 2000 Miles

A family in Brazil was recently united with their 9-year-old son that was reported missing after the young traveler snuck onto a flight, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Oliveira first googled “how to get on a plane unnoticed,” then snuck out of his house to a nearby airport and entered an airplane without a ticket, the NYP reported. The 9-year-old reportedly boarded a Latam plane and traveled nearly 2,000 miles from the city of Manaus.

The young traveler’s trip ended in Guarulhos, a city in the southeast state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Local police opened an investigation and reportedly requested security camera footage from the airport. Authorities have determined no history of family violence, but rather, the boy had decided to travel to visit family, the NYP reported.

“I woke up at 5:30 am, went to his room, and saw that he was sleeping normally, …. Then I fiddled with my mobile phone a little and got up again, at 7:30 am, and that is when I realized that he was no longer in his bedroom, and I started to panic,” Daniele Marques, Oliveira’s mother, told Newsflash. His mother spent the entire day wondering where her child was before learning he was located on the other side of the country, according to the NYP. (RELATED: Google Employees Say They Don’t Let Their Kids Watch YouTube Unsupervised)

The Manaus airport is currently investigating how the child was able to board a plane without any documentation or luggage.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.