90-Year-Old Employee Celebrates 25 Years Working At McDonald’s. Coworkers Gift Him Cake Made Out Of Cash

A tenured McDonald’s employee of more than 25 years celebrated his 90th birthday Monday in north Philadelphia.

Friends and family organized a surprise birthday party for Robert Dixon, according to a local ABC affiliate. Perhaps the biggest surprise for Dixon’s special day was an elegant birthday cake, trimmed with rolls of $10 and $20 bills. (RELATED: McDonald’s Raises Minimum Wage Amid Nationwide Labor Shortage)

The topper of the cake featured a gold, sparkly “90 Years Blessed & Loved” on a black tuxedo along with ornately crafted edible tools.

Dixon is the head of maintenance for the fast-food franchise restaurant at the 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue location, and works five days a week, the outlet reported. Dixon chose to start his maintenance career in his “golden years.” According to those who know him, he always has a smile on his face and brings a sense of joy to everyone he comes into contact with.

The video shows Dixon hugging his friends and family, picking up children with ease and smiling uncontrollably.