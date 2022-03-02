‘Go Get Him!’: Biden Ends SOTU With Bizarre Call To Action

President Biden concluded his first State of the Union address Tuesday by telling the American people to “go get him!”

“This is our moment, to meet and overcome the challenges of our time, and we will, as one people, one America, the United States of America,” Biden said during his Tuesday evening address to the nation. “God Bless you all, and may God protect our troops. Thank you. Go get him.” (RELATED: ‘FUND The Police’: Biden Calls For More Police While Promoting His Gun Control Agenda)

It was unclear who Biden was referring to in his statement. Some on social media suggested he was instead using the phrase “go get ’em” as an encouragement to the American people.

President Biden ends State of the Union with rousing remarks: “The State of the Union is strong because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago — Go get ‘em.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 2, 2022

Biden’s first State of the Union drew frequent applause and standing ovations from Democrats. Several moments garnered applause from Republicans, including mention of protecting the southern border.

“I’ve come to report on the state of the nation. the state of the union,” Biden said during his closing remarks. “The state of the union is strong because you the American people are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago, and we’ll be stronger a year from now than we are today.”