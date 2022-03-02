One Of The First Lady’s SOTU Guests Is A Critical Race Theory Advocate, Argued Anyone Opposed To It Supports ‘Censorship’

One of the first lady’s State of the Union (SOTU) guests is a supporter of Critical Race Theory (CRT) who has attributed criticism of the theory to a form of “censorship.”

Jill Biden’s SOTU guest, Melissa Isaac, is the Gizhwaasod (“Protector of the Young”) at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative and founder of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT)’s Project AWARE Program. In multiple instances, she has expressed her support for CRT.

Melissa Isaac is from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and is currently an enrolled member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. As a teacher, she recognized the need to support the mental health of her students and helped secure a @HHSGov Project AWARE grant to expand resources. pic.twitter.com/bfv48LavhO — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2022

Miigwetch to #flotus @DrBiden for coming to our Tribal Community to celebrate Project AWARE and talking with me about the importance of youth mental health. 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/QVV5gIHvZy — Melissa Isaac (@ndneyez) October 25, 2021

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. (RELATED: Politicians, Activists Argue Democrats’ Flip Flop On Mask Mandates Is Motivated By ‘Political Science’ And Electoral Ambitions)

Isaac has previously called CRT criticism a “smokescreen” that is really “censorship.”

“The argument against teaching Critical Race Theory is a smokescreen,” Isaac tweeted in June 2021. “Let’s call it for what it is CENSORSHIP.”

“That’s what we’re really talking about. Censoring systemic racism, injustice, and inequality will NOT ungay the gay, unqueer the queen, nor will it reduce the … number of BIPOC people killed by police brutality,” Isaac said. “It will not keep my Indigenous sisters from going Missing and being Murdered, and it definitely won’t kill the Indian to save the man…..We are still here.”

Isaac also said she was happy with the results of a failed recall effort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where two members of a school board were accused of teaching of CRT, teaching students about alternative forms of sexuality, advocating for vaccine use and showing disrespect to community members who expressed opposition to their policies, according to the Mount Pleasant Morning Sun.

“I’ve been following this development with the Mt. Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education,” Isaac said in a Facebook post. “As a parent and community member, I’m glad to see this recall effort was NOT successful.”

Isaac also signaled her support for Bryan Brayboy, the President’s Professor in the School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University, who is the author of the 2005 article “Toward a Tribal Critical Race Theory in Education.” Isaac said she is “huge fan of his (Brayboy’s) Tribal Critical Race Theory” according to a Facebook post, Fox News reported.

She has previously worked with the first lady to discuss mental health among America’s youth, according to an October 2021 tweet.

Isaac did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

