Three Republicans Voted Against A Resolution Supporting Ukraine

Three House Republicans voted Wednesday against a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine, breaking with every other member in the House.

The vote was 426-3 with Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar all voting against the resolution. The nonbinding resolution would condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked renewed full-scale invasion against Ukraine” and “an immediate cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory” and states that the American people stand with Ukraine against Putin. (RELATED: Survivor Of Soviet Union Gives Insight Into Putin’s Ideal World)

Meanwhile, Congress is working on a $6.4 billion funding package for Ukraine to help with military and humanitarian aid.

The resolution was introduced by Democratic New York Rep. Gregory Meeks and cosponsored by Republican Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz, who is from Ukraine. She also gave a speech on the House floor before the vote, calling for Congress to support Ukraine. (RELATED: Russia And Putin Take Center Stage In Biden’s SOTU Address)

“With this resolution, it becomes crystal clear: Mr. Putin, you can’t win this. We’re going to stand against you and we’re going to preserve democracy, because that’s what’s at stake here,” Meeks said on the floor ahead of the vote.

Rosendale, Massie and Gosar’s office all did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller about why they voted against the resolution.