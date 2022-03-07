Police Say Someone Stole Box Of Human Heads From Freight Truck

A box of human heads was stolen from a freight truck in Denver, police said Sunday.

The box of human heads was stolen from a freight truck parked on East 23rd Avenue, police said, according to the Denver Post. It was supposed to be used for medical research and was labeled as an “Exempt Human Specimen.” The theft occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, the words, “Science Care” were written on the side of the box, according to KDVR. Science Care is an organization where people can donate their bodies for scientific research and education. (RELATED: Las Vegas Police Discover Severed Head In Cooler During Traffic Stop)

Isaac Fields spoke with KDVR, saying the discovery was “pretty shocking.”

“I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know,” Fields said.

Fields later said it was possible the heads were being used for research.

“Well, my wife actually does Ph.D. research at the University of Colorado Anschutz,” he explained. “So cadavers are definitely utilized in certain situations. And I’m assuming that was probably the case.”

It is not clear if the suspect knew what the box contained at the time of the theft, Denver 7 reported.

The outlet shared that police are currently still investigating the case and no arrests have been made.