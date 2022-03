The Democratic Party seems to be scared of its chances in the 2022 midterms after Republicans voted overwhelmingly to end leftist policies like Critical Race Theory, open borders and vaccine mandates in the Texas primary election on March 1.

The election results showed Republican voters, who still hold the majority in Texas, voted for conservative ideologies despite the narrative that Democrats, like two-time failed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, are turning Texas blue.