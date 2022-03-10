University Of Michigan Accidentally Sends Email ‘Committing’ To The ‘Advancement’ Of Anti-Semitism

The University of Michigan’s diversity, equity, and inclusion lead accidentally sent an email to students “committing” to advancing anti-Semitism, according to email correspondence reviewed by the Daily Caller.

In an email to students, Vice Provost for Equity and Inclusion Robert Sellers listed goals for the university’s culture to strive towards in light of the university achieving phase one of its five-year DEI strategic plan. Accidentally included in that list was the word “anti-Semitism.”

“If we are to become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive University, we must continue our journey and renew our commitment to this work, which includes the advancement of anti-racism, anti-ableism, anti-Semitism, gender equity and building a climate resistant to sexual misconduct,” the email read.

Just got this email from our chief diversity officer at the University of Michigan…and…they’re doing what now with anti-semitism? pic.twitter.com/8TKrD1TWNA — Justin Joque (@jjoque) March 10, 2022

The email was resent to students with updated language and an apology from Sellers. The university claims that it “clearly misstated [its] intentions and inadvertently suggested that we support anti-Semitism.” (RELATED: University Of Michigan Shells Out More Than A Years Tuition On Two CRT-Inspired Trainings)

“The University of Michigan remains vigilant and actively engaged in dismantling anti-Semitism through our new and ongoing commitments to our DEI work,” the apology email from Sellers read. “On a personal level, I would like to apologize to all members of our community for this error and for the harm it has caused.”

Sellers claimed that his words may have caused “harm” to some students.

