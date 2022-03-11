Twice Jailed For Two Different Murders, Trans 83 Year Old Charged Again After Police Find Head In Apartment

Police charged 83-year-old Harvey Marcelin with murder and concealment of human remains after finding a head in Marcelin’s apartment in Manhattan, New York City, The New York Times reported.

An 83-year-old ex-convict who spent decades behind bars for killing two women is now a suspect in the dismemberment of a Brooklyn woman. The suspect was identified by authorities as Harvey Marcelin and was arrested in New York City. pic.twitter.com/dDEerPn3it — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 10, 2022

Marcelin, who reportedly identified as male in earlier court documents but now identifies as a woman, was indicted on second-degree murder charges Thursday for allegedly killing 68 year-old Susan Leyden, the NYT reported. Marcelin allegedly dismembered Leyden’s corpse and proceeded to hide her body parts.

Police found Leyden’s remains in a multicolored bag in a shopping cart on March 3, and later discovered surveillance footage of Leyden carrying that same bag inside Marcelin’s apartment building on Feb. 27, the NYT reported. Leyden’s head was later found inside Marcelin’s home.(RELATED: Crime In Washington, D.C., Is Driven By A Small Group Of Known Criminals)

Marcelin previously served a prison sentence for the murder of a girlfriend in 1963, and was released in 1984 but pled guilty in 1986 to the murder of another woman, according to the NYT. Marcelin admitted to having “problems” with women during a 1997 appearance before the state parole board. (RELATED: Penn Swimming Has ‘Fallen Apart’ As School Breaks Records With Biological Male On Women’s Team)

Marcelin repeatedly requested parole while serving time for the second murder but was only released in 2019, with the state telling Marcelin in 2010 that “your release at this time is incompatible with the welfare and safety of the community,” according to the NYT.

