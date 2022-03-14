‘They’re Lying To You’: Woman Runs Into Frame, Interrupts Live Russian Broadcast To Protest War In Ukraine

A woman interrupted the live evening broadcast on Russia’s most popular channel Monday, running into frame with a sign protesting the war in Ukraine and telling the audience that they are being “lied” to.

“Stop the war, no to war,” the woman chanted. She held a sign that read, “NO WAR” and “Russians against war” in English, and “Stop the war, don’t believe propaganda, they are lying to you” in Russian.

The protester tried to get her sign into frame as the evening anchor carried on with the news, raising her voice over the woman’s chanting. The news then cut away to a new frame.

A woman burst onto Russia’s main live evening newscast today with a sign that says: “Stop the war

Don’t believe propaganda

They’re lying to you” And chanting: “Stop the war! No to war!”pic.twitter.com/pKVKZFVEM3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

Russia passed legislation March 4 increasing its media censorship after the invasion of Ukraine. The new law allows for individuals to be punished with up to 15 years of prison for publishing information that runs counter to Russia’s narrative. (RELATED: What Russian Media Has To Say About Possible Ukraine Invasion, US Involvement)

Several Russian journalists have fled the country and continue to report from abroad amid fears of imprisonment. Twenty-two Mediazona reporters left Russia after the draconian law was passed, and the only independent TV station in Russia, [Kanal Dozhd], shut down its operations. The editor-in-chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, left the country with his family.

The video of all videos: First speaker is a protester. She asks: “How long do you think before I get arrested with this sign saying ‘two words’ (ie. no war).” The second speaker is about to set off on a pro-Kremlin speech when …

The message: Just don’t speak out at all. pic.twitter.com/LSkrdZRXSe — Eva Hartog (@EvaHartog) March 13, 2022

A video published Sunday appears to show a woman holding up a sign that says “two words,” in Moscow’s Manezhnaya Square, before being ushered away by Russian police.

The “two words” seemingly allude to the “no war” phrase used to protest the war in Ukraine.

More than 750 people have been arrested in Russia for protesting against the war.