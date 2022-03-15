Border Patrol Says ‘Smuggling Event’ Brought More Than 100 Migrants To Florida Keys

Over 100 illegal immigrants were found in a boat making landfall on Monday near Key West, Florida, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The 122 migrants are believed to be part of a “maritime smuggling event,” according to a video U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar posted on Twitter. The migrants made landfall about 20 miles north of Key West but were interrupted by CBP agents, Slosar said.

“It was a great coordinated response with our state, federal and local partners, making sure that we get medical and safety checks and then get these individuals processed and transported to our station,” Slosar said in the video. The migrants are believed to be Haitian, according to law enforcement, CNN reported.

Border patrol agents said they intercepted around 300 other illegal immigrants in a “smugglers” vessel heading for the Florida Keys on Mar. 6 when the migrants’ boat became unsafe for travel. Agents responded to the “dangerous situation” where 163 migrants had to leave the ship and swim to shore, according to Slosar.

The Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP called for an investigation into the treatment of the suspected Haitian illegal immigrants by the U.S. government.

“For far too long, our Haitian brothers and sisters have endured gross mistreatment at the hands of our nation,” tweeted the Miami-Dade NAACP. “As hundreds of Haitians arrive, we call for a full investigation, more protections, expansions to temporary protected status to those seeking refuge and fair treatment.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (USCG) successfully stopped a separate overloaded Haitian sail freighter with 130 people on board, the USCG announced. The 127 Haitian nationals and three Cubans were transferred into Bahamian authorities, USCG said.