Eyeballs Must Have Fell Out Of Heads When Emma Watson Arrived For Dinner In This Number

Actress Emma Watson dressed in a lingerie-inspired black ensemble for the pre-BAFTA dinner Saturday.

The dinner party was hosted by author Charles Finch and Chanel, according to Pop Sugar. Watson was said to have “stolen the show” in her sleek black lingerie velvet cutout dress, the Daily Mail reported.

The jaw-dropping aesthetic came from a London-based Albanian designed, Nensi Dojaka, as part of her Autumn 2022 collection, Pop Sugar reported. Watson wore the tiny, revealing piece under a formal yet feminine blazer, but it was her shoes that really blew minds, as you can see below.

The twisted stripe thigh-high boots from Jimmy Choo and Mugler “took center stage,” according to Pop Sugar, who shared the look on their Twitter feed.

Emma Watson wore a lingerie-inspired velvet cutout dress from London-based Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka’s autumn 2022 collection to the pre-BAFTA dinner hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel. https://t.co/44cvfS9f2v pic.twitter.com/B96SinGsh1 — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) March 15, 2022

The event took place at 5 Herford Street Club in London’s West End, Daily Mail reported. A plethora of British celebrities joined the scantily-clad Watson, including Jenna Coleman, Claudia Winkleman, Patrick Stewart, Alexa Chung, and more, the outlet continued.

American heartthrobs Sebastian Stan and Jacob Elordi were also in attendance at the event, Just Jared reported. Finch and Chanel have teamed up for pre-award show parties in the past so often that WWD referred to the events as “traditional.” We can only hope that Watson’s limited look becomes part of that tradition too.