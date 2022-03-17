The New York Times Admits Authenticity Of Hunter Biden’s Laptop

The New York Times has finally admitted to the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the data contained within the device.

In an article discussing Hunter Biden’s tax liability and potential criminal charges, The New York Times reporters noted that they and prosecutors gathered evidence from “a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop.” It is the only mention of Biden’s laptop in the article, but the piece goes on to describe how emails pertaining to the tax liability case, “were authenticated by people familiar with them and the investigation.”

Within the paragraph that admits the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, the report hyperlinks to an article written in 2020, which cast doubt over the existence of the laptop and the data held within it. The article was updated in 2021 after Biden’s father, then-candidate Joe Biden, won the 2020 Presidential Election.

Hunter left his laptop at the Delaware repair shop in 2019 and never came back to pick up the device, according to The New York Times report. The owner of the shop subsequently called the FBI after he became scared for his personal safety, having seen the information on the laptop, the report continued. FBI agents retrieved the laptop from the shop owner, providing him with a receipt published by Fox News.

The Case ID on the receipt linked to the FBI’s code for transnational money laundering investigations, suggesting that there was enough evidence to have previously opened a case against Hunter Biden and his international business dealings, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

Once The New York Times finally admitted the authenticity of the laptop, The New York Post wrote a scathing editorial on both the Times’ chosen reportage of the laptop during the 2020 Presidential race. The editorial also touched upon Twitter’s decision to censor the outlet and temporarily freeze their account after publishing the materials on the device.

“How did the Times “authenticate” the laptop? It doesn’t say. Unlike The Post’s reporting, which detailed exactly how we got the files and where they came from, the Times does a hand wave to anonymous sources. No facts have changed since fall 2020. They [NYT] knew the laptop was real from the start. They just didn’t want to say so,” The New York Post editorial wrote.

In October 2020, the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a full copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop and was told the content is “unquestionably authentic” by cybersecurity expert Robert Graham, the founder of Errata Security. Graham told the DCNF that emails between Biden Jr. and a Burisma executive, where he promised an introduction to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, can be “absolutely verified beyond a shadow of a doubt.”