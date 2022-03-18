Muster Call: Patriots’ Weekly Sound Off

Patriots, by nature, love their country during good times and bad. On the days it’s hard to keep pushing for the American dream, its everyday people, not the elites who prove time and time again the resolve the love of your country can give a person.

This week the powers that be wanted Americans to believe it is normal for biological men to compete in women’s sports, and that our record-high inflation is not directly related to the Biden administration’s penchant for spending freshly printed American tax dollars.