Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Sits On Board Of Private School That Embraces ‘Antiracism’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits on the board of trustees of Georgetown Day School, which purports to be undergoing an “anti-racist journey,” according to Fox News.

Georgetown Day School is pursuing an “antiracism action plan” that provides teachers with antiracism training and aims to reform curricula to fit a social justice perspective, according to a report from Fox News. Jackson began serving on the board in 2019 and oversaw the school’s reported transformation to focusing on social justice and antiracism.

The school includes resources for parents and educators including a book by known critical race theory scholar Ibram X. Kendi. Georgetown Day School pushes parents to inculcate their children with anti-racist values, according to the school’s resources page.

Georgetown Day School also held a “segregation simulation” for children in first and fifth grade. Some children were treated with “privilege” while others were treated with “discrimination,” according to the school’s website. First graders are also told to chant “protest songs” as part of the school’s “advocacy and protest” curricula. (RELATED: Elementary Schoolers Reportedly Segregated For Lesson On Racism)

Second graders reportedly were asked to organize “gender-neutral toy stores” as well.

NEW: Georgetown Day School, where Judge Jackson is a board member, had 2nd graders repeatedly organize “gender-neutral toy stores” to push leftist lessons about gender identity, transgenderism, and “what it means to be non-binary.” Here’s what GDS released* after 2019’s event: pic.twitter.com/sSLtiRXXNb — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 22, 2022

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of Jackson’s judicial nomination questionnaire, which included her praising Georgetown Day School’s progressive values.

“I have witnessed the transformative power of a rigorous progressive education that is dedicated to fostering critical thinking, independence, and social justice,” Jackson wrote.

Tuition for Georgetown Day School is approximately $40,000 to $46,000 per year, according to the school’s website.

Jackson maintains that critical race theory does not play a role in the work she does as a judge. Jackson told Senate Republican Ted Cruz that critical race theory “doesn’t come up in the work that I do as a judge.”