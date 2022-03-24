Hundreds Of Searchers Find Human Remains, Wing Of Plane After Commercial Airliner Crash In China

Searchers in China reportedly found human remains and parts of the plane’s wing Wednesday while raking through the scattered debris of China Eastern Flight MU 5735.

Among the debris from the Boeing 737-800, searchers found engine and wing parts, personal belongings of the victims and human remains, the Associated Press (AP) reported. There have been no reported survivors.

Searchers additionally found a black box, one of two, which are believed to be the cockpit voice recorders, the AP reported. Investigators in the region said that the outer casing of the box was damaged, but the “orange cylinder was relatively intact,” according to the AP.

The voice recorders are often painted orange so they can be found quickly in the event of a crash, the AP reported. They are also considered crucial in determining the cause of plane crashes, as they capture audio and sounds from the engine, the outlet noted.

China Eastern has announced that they have grounded a total of 223 Boeing 737-800 aircraft while they investigate the crash, according to the AP. (RELATED: Boeing’s Incompetence May Have Led To Hundreds Of Dead Passengers, According To Bloomberg Businessweek Investigation)

The Chinese flight MU5735 was carrying 132 people, including 123 passengers and nine staff, when contact was lost over the city of Wuzhou in southern China, according to NBC News.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated he was “shocked” after hearing news of the crash, according to Fox News.

“Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customers and are ready to support them. Boeing is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China,” Boeing said in a statement.