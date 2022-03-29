CBP Officials Encountered Double The Number Of Illegal Migrants At Border Compared To Previous Year

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics show that the number of encounters at the southern border for the fiscal year 2022 are more than twice what they were last year, and are predicted to keep rising.

As of the latest CBP report showing statistics through February 2022, the number of encounters at the southwest land border has been a total of 838,365. For the same time period of fiscal year 2021, that number was 397,549 total encounters. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced on March 29 at the Border Security Expo that the number of encounters is expected to surpass one million in the next couple of days.

The fiscal reports for this year are updated through February. Reports for the month of March will be released in April.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says US will surpass 1 million encounters of noncitizens attempting to enter the country by way of the southern border “in the next couple days.” Fiscal 2022 began in October, meaning the 1M would occur 6 months into the year. #bse2022 @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/6jVzT3yVyA — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 29, 2022

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin stated that the Del Rio sector had over 2,500 apprehensions the weekend of March 26. His report also stated that the federal government has been releasing illegal migrants en mass into the local communities in that sector due to overcrowding in the Border Patrol facilities.

NEW: Live from Eagle Pass, TX this morning in Del Rio sector where the federal gov has been mass releasing illegal immigrants into local communities because of overcrowding at Border Patrol facilities.

There were 2,500+ apprehensions in this sector over the weekend. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YaamLGaJIp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 29, 2022

Newsmax border correspondent Jaeson Jones also stated that Border Patrol agents are being informed that Title 42, a section of U.S. Health Law prohibiting entry to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be lifted on March 31.

Check out these other videos about our coverage of the southern border:

Armed Human Smuggler Leads Illegal Immigrant Across Southern Border

THERMAL DRONE FOOTAGE : Watch Migrants Cross The Border Illegally Under Cover Of Night

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Border Patrol Chase Down Potential Drug Runner In The Dead Of Night

Don’t forget to check us out on Social Media!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Check out our Twitter!

Check out our Facebook!